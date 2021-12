The International Swimming Federation (FINA) has announced a long-term deal with Myrtha Pools as one of the worldwide governing body’s official partners.

The partnership will see the Italian company continue to supply competitions pools for the World Aquatics Championships and World Swimming Championships (25m) for the next four years, through to 2025.

Myrtha Pools was first used at an international FINA event during the 1994 World Aquatics Championships in Rome in Italy.

The new deal was announced on the pool desk of the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) here in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates where three world records were broken and one was equalled.

FINA had opened a bidding process to choose an official pool partner in July - one month after Husain Al-Musallam was elected as President of the organisation, replacing the long-serving Julio Maglione.

The International Federation has opted to stick with Myrtha Pools which has been the official pool partner for more than a decade.

"We would like to thank our friends at Myrtha Pools for their continued trust and commitment to FINA, aquatics athletes, officials and our volunteers," said Al-Musallam.

Several world and championship records were broken at the World Swimming Championships (25m) at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi ©FINA/Myrtha Pools

"FINA and Myrtha Pools share the same values, we are both deeply committed to the development and growth of aquatics worldwide.

"Our relationship with Myrtha ensures that we can continue to provide the best possible conditions for elite athletes, but also create more opportunities around the world for young people to start their aquatics journey."

As part of the partnership extension, an internship programme is expected to be introduced.

FINA said the initiative will create opportunities for selected athletes to work at the Myrtha Pools headquarters in Italy and its various offices around the world.

The new agreement also sees Myrtha support FINA's Pools for All programme, a scheme launched in 2019 to promote and develop grassroots aquatics participation around the world.

"We are very excited to announce today the extension of our partnership with FINA. It has been a great journey since 2009 that we are now carrying into the future together," said Roberto Colletto, chief executive of Myrtha Pools.

"We are particularly happy that the new agreement will also include FINA’s Pools for All programme, a great initiative that will allow us to support FINA not only for big events, but also promote swimming as a sport and an essential life skill worldwide."