International Surfing Association (ISA) President Fernando Aguerre believes inclusion for the sport at the Paralympic Games is a "logical step" following its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and insisted the International Paralympic Committee "will not regret" making such a move.

Surfing featured as one of five additional sports at last year's Games, and Argentinian official Aguerre argued that the sport's performance in the Japanese capital offered a compelling case to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for Para surfing to be added to the Paralympic programme.

"I think it's a logical step, it's been proved what surfing does to the Olympic Games, and we're going to show the IPC and the Olympic and Paralympic Movement that we can do the same, and maybe even stronger," Aguerre told insidethegames.

"We've got some amazing stories in the water.

"There's going to be some social media news coming soon about the results of surfing in the Olympic Games, and there's going to be some very, very powerful numbers - not somehow powerful, very powerful."

Having been granted a place on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme at the 129th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Rio de Janeiro, surfing is set to be added to the core programme from Los Angeles 2028.

Aguerre said the ISA would seize its chance were the IPC to take a similar step for the Paralympic Games.

"My hope is that the IPC gives us an Olympic-size opportunity like the IOC gave us in Tokyo, and they will not regret it, we will not let them down.

Surfing made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, and ISA President Fernando Aguerre is hoping for an "Olympic-size opportunity" from the International Paralympic Committee ©Getty Images

"We don't let people down.

"If the wave is bigger, we paddle harder.

"We're a small organisation with a small economical footprint, but a huge emotional activity footprint.

"We don't have these things that once in a while show up in the sports world.

"There is no doping, there is no corruption, there is no manipulation, there is nothing of the like.

"It's a clean sport that happens in front of everybody's eyes in one of the most wonderful fields of play you can imagine - the shores of the world.

"It's got to be nice."

Aguerre has held the ISA Presidential role since 1994, and said surfing has now proven that it is worth its place on the Olympic programme, and would do likewise at the Paralympics.

"When they had the EB [Executive Board meeting] of the IOC, they moved surfing into the permanent programme," he explained.

"We're in LA, we're in Brisbane and we're in any other Games after that, unless they remove us.

"And you know what, we don't have corruption, we don’t have doping, we don't have a rare sport that nobody knows how to practice, I mean we can check all the boxes.

The ISA's Argentinian President Fernando Aguerre, left, said his IOC counterpart Thomas Bach, right, had taken a "strategic decision" with surfing set to be awarded a place on the core Olympic programme from Los Angeles 2028 ©Getty Images

"[IOC] President [Thomas] Bach is a very strategic person.

"The decision that he pushed the EB to make is a strategic decision.

"It's a show of where the Olympic Games need to go.

"You need to be in sync with the youth of the world, you need to be in sync with the trends of the world, you need to be in sync with what's really happening out there, and what is really happening is a lot of new youth sports that connect in a way that maybe some other sports used to connect, but now they don't connect as much.

"It's not black and white, but the decision was made just four months after Tokyo.

"It's quite a strong statement from the IOC, and I think the IPC sees clearly what has been done."

The ISA last month held its World Para Surfing Championships at Pismo Beach in California.

Surfing did not progress to the second stage of the IPC's selection process for Paris 2024, with Los Angeles 2028 its next opportunity to feature at the Paralympics.