Djokovic admits not isolating after positive COVID-19 test, claims agent at fault for error on travel document

World number one Novak Djokovic has admitted he did not isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 in December and claimed his agent was at fault for an "administrative mistake" on his immigration form for entering Australia.

In a post on Instagram to address what he called "ongoing misinformation" about his activities last month, Djokovic confirmed he attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children on December 17 - a day after his positive test.

The unvaccinated 20-time Grand Slam champion claims he had not been notified of the positive result until after that event but still went to his tennis centre for an interview with a journalist from the L'Équipe newspaper the following day.

Djokovic, who was freed from an immigration detention centre on Monday (January 10) after winning an appeal to have his visa cancellation overturned, said attending the interview was an "an error of judgment and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment".

Questions have also surfaced regarding his December 16 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test following reports in the German magazine Der Spiegel.

The German magazine highlighted alleged anomalies with the positive test, which allowed Djokovic to secure an exemption from Australia's strict COVID-19 rules.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke said today that he is still considering re-cancelling Djokovic's visa, with a decision yet to be made.

Djokovic had also faced allegations that he lied on his form to enter Australia, claims the Australian Border Force is investigating.

When asked during his hearing whether he had travelled or will travel in the 14 days prior to their flights to Australia, "No" was ticked on Djokovic's travel document.

STATEMENT BY NOVAK DJOKOVIC

12 January 2022https://t.co/qhreHUYlQ8 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 12, 2022

The form then read: "Giving false or misleading information is a serious offence.

"You may also be liable to a civil penalty for giving false or misleading information."

Djokovic confirmed at the court hearing that he had "authorised" his agent to submit his document "on or about 1 January".

Several social media posts have suggested that Djokovic was in Belgrade on Christmas Day and Spain on New Year's Eve before landing in Melbourne on January 5.

Djokovic claims the incorrect pre-travel declaration was "submitted by my support team on my behalf".

"My agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic said.

"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate.

"My team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter."

A "false declaration" on the form would be grounds for a visa cancellation.

The statement from Djokovic is the latest twist in the saga surrounding his attempt to play at the Australian Open, which begins on Monday (January 17).

Djokovic is tied for the record number of men's singles Grand Slam titles on 20, alongside Spain's Rafael Nadal and Switzerland's Roger Federer.

He will become the most successful tennis player in history if he wins the Australian Open for the 10th time.

The draw for the opening Grand Slam of the season is due to be held tomorrow.