Novak Djokovic has claimed victory in his appeal against his deportation from Australia with judges ordering the immediate release of the world number one.

After spending the weekend in an immigration detention centre - described as a "prison" by his family - to fight his case, Djokovic is set to be released as he bids to defend his Australian Open title.

The Serbian’s visa was cancelled after border force officials said that he had failed to meet vaccination requirements to enter Australia.

He was forced to leave the country before his legal team launched a legal challenge in a bid to overturn the decision.

At today’s appeal hearing, judge Anthony Kelly ordered the 34-year-old to be freed from detention at Melbourne's Park Hotel where he had been staying for the past four days.

The court ruled that Djokovic was not given enough time to speak with his legal team in response to the decision to revoke his visa.

Kelly claimed the visa cancellation under section 116 of the Australian Migration Act was "unreasonable" and said Djokovic must be released within 30 minutes.

"We all play by the same rules,” said Kelly.

"Stated in other terms: those rules were not observed."

However, Christopher Tran, counsel for the Australian Government, informed the court that the country’s Immigration Minister Alex Hawke may consider whether to exercise the power to cancel Djokovic’s visa again.

Demonstrations have been held outside of Melbourne's Park where Novak Djokovic has been detained, calling for the world number one to be freed ©Getty Images





Djokovic had been granted a medical exemption to enter Australia after his application was assessed by two independent panels of experts assembled by Tennis Australia and the Victoria Government.

He was said to have initially met conditions set out by the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation, but Australian Border Force said Djokovic failed to "provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia".

"What more could this man have done?," Kelly told the court.

"Here, a professor and an eminently qualified physician have produced and provided to the applicant a medical exemption.

"Further to that, that medical exemption and the basis on which it was given, was separately given by a further independent expert specialist panel established by the Victorian state government."

Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood argued that the nine-time Australian Open champion had done "everything required of him by Tennis Australia".

The transcript of Djokovic’s interview with border force officials has been released after the court hearing where the tennis star confirmed that he had not been vaccinated.

Djokovic said he had contracted COVID-19 in June 2020 and added that "I had COVID recently", claiming that he had tested positive on December 16.

The transcript also reveals that Djokovic was given 20 minutes to explain why he should not have his visa cancelled.

Srdjan Djokovic claimed that his son was "not in detention but he's in prison" ©Getty Images

"So you're giving me legally 20 minutes to try to provide additional information that I don’t have,” said Djokovic.

"At 4 o clock in the morning?

"I mean you kind of put me in a very awkward position where at 4 in the morning I can’t call director of Tennis Australia, I can’t engage with anybody from the Victorian state government through Tennis Australia.

"I just you put me in a very uncomfortable position.

"I don’t know what else can I tell you. I mean I-I-I-I everything that that they -- I was asked to do is here.

"I wouldn’t be here sitting in front of you if I if I wasn’t complying to all the rules and regulations set by your Government."

Following the court verdict, Djokovic has been taken away in a white van from the Park Hotel as he looks to resume preparations for the Australian Open.

Djokovic’s participation at the opening Grand Slam of the year has sparked a diplomatic row and resulted in protests being held in Serbia calling for his release from detention.

Australia has implemented some of the world's toughest COVID-19 countermeasures, with Australian Open host city Melbourne spending a total of more than 250 days in lockdown since March 2020.

The Australian Open is scheduled to run from January 17 to 30.

