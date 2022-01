Palestine Olympic Committee supports country’s baseball and softball union as it becomes full member of WBSC Asia

The Palestinian Federation of Baseball and Softball (PBSF) has thanked the Palestine Olympic Committee (POC) after receiving full membership of WBSC (World Baseball Softball Confederation) Asia.

President of the PBSF Ahmed Tafesh thanked the POC and its President Major General Jibril Rajoub, for supporting the federation and its activities to spread the game.

The POC was also credited for its assistance in establishing clubs to compete in National Championships.





Tafesh spoke of his delight at the recognition from WBSC Asia for the PBSF, saying this move would assist in the building of a new headquarters for the federation.

According to the PBSF's Facebook page, the organisation arranged 16 championships and activities during 2021.

Last year new coaches and umpires for baseball, softball and baseball5 officially graduated at a ceremony hosted by the POC, which was designed to boost the development of the disciplines in Palestine.