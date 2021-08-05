The Rugby League World Cup has been postponed until 2022 after Australia and New Zealand withdrew from the tournament because of coronavirus concerns.

Australia are the defending men's and women's world champions, while New Zealand sit second and first in the men's and women's world rankings.

The two nations withdrew last month citing concerns over the worsening coronavirus situation in Australia, a far higher infection rate in England and the length of time players would spend away from their families.

Dates for the rescheduled tournament have yet to be confirmed.

Organisers described the decision to postpone as "extremely difficult" and said they faced a series of "unique and complex challenges", with the greatest being the non-release of "up to 400 players, match officials and staff members from the National Rugby League competition in Australia.

Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) chief executive Jon Dutton said: "Today is a challenging moment for everyone involved in rugby league, but most importantly the players and fans of the competing nations.

"Ultimately, time and competing priorities from others forced us to make the most difficult decision in our six-year history. However, we and the sport of rugby league are resilient, and next year we will deliver our vision of the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever.

Australia are the holders of the men's and women's Rugby League World Cups, which took place in 2017 across Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea ©Getty Images

"We have always prioritised player voice and player choice. We have established a player working group, met with senior players and in the last few days commissioned a player survey to domestic players in Australia and New Zealand that showed more than 85 per cent wanted to compete at RLWC2021 this year.

"However, following the disappointing decision of the Australian Rugby League Commission and New Zealand Rugby League to withdraw, and the subsequent impact on player availability for other competing nations, it is apparent that delivering the tournament this year would not be feasible.

"The wellbeing of all those involved in the tournament, particularly players and team officials, has been our priority.

"I would like to thank the RLWC2021 Board and my team for the relentless hard work and extraordinary measures that had been undertaken to create a safe and secure environment in line with other major sports events that have been successfully hosted in the United Kingdom this year.

"I would also like to thank all our committed partners as well as the rugby league community at large who have been so supportive of our trailblazing event. We appreciate the continued and unequivocal support of the UK Government, as well as the understanding of our competing nations."

