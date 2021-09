A survey from the Institute Francaise d’Opinion Publique (IFOP) has found 88 per cent of people polled in France said they would be in favour of the country hosting the 2025 Rugby League World Cup.

Additionally, 69 per cent of French people would like the World Cup to take place in their region, with this feedback coming from representatives from 40 towns and cities.

These positive figures come despite the recent postponement of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in England.

This competition was pushed back to 2022 after rugby league powerhouses Australia and New Zealand withdrew due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2025 edition is set to be the first to feature men's, women's, wheelchair and youth World Cups simultaneously under one host - and 88 per cent of people generally approve this format too.

Men's, women's and wheelchair World Cups are all set to take place together for the first time during the postponed competition in England.

Organisers are aiming to sell 60 per cent of 1.3 million tickets in France and 40 per cent abroad if found to be the successful bidder.

A third of French people polled said they would be ready to buy tickets now.

England is to host the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in 2022 after it was postponed for a year due to Australia and New Zealand's absence as a result of COVID-19-related travel restrictions ©Getty Images

"This survey has demonstrated the support of the general public for our proposed plan to deliver a huge international sports event including all forms of the sport, in multiple towns and cities at affordable prices," said Michel Wiener, Executive Director of the Candidature Committee.

"It confirms the positive welcome already offered by local authorities across the country.

"We are very happy with this demonstration of widespread support for our proposal to organise the Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025."

Initially, Canada and the United States were to host the 2025 competition, but plans were scrapped in 2018 due to financial concerns.

A new bidding process started in 2019, which France is now a key part of.

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 15 to November 19 in 2022.