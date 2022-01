A new-look Chadian Olympic and Sports Committee (COST), led by Idriss Dokony Adiker, has been welcomed by the country’s Sports Minister.

Adiker was elected as President of the COST at last month’s General Assembly, succeeding Abakar Djermah, who has become the head of the Association of Francophone National Olympic Committees.

Since being awarded a four-year term which runs until 2025, Adiker and his new COST team met with Routouang Mohamed Ndongo Christian, Chad’s Minister of Youth, Sports and the Promotion of Entrepreneurship.

The COST said the meeting saw them exchange talks about the "establishment of a number of mechanisms that could help to increase the level of sport, moving out of amateurism to access professionalism".

Speaking at the General Assembly, Christian said the staging of the election was a "strong signal and a proof of the vitality and democratic functioning among national sports federations and associations".





"The contribution of the sports movement to the ministry in charge of sports is of indispensable importance, because it enters the right line of the enlightened vision of the President of the Military Council of Transition and head of state, His Excellency Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, who is listening to sports youth and giving body and soul, to lift up our national sport during various international sports competitions.

"This is why I salute this positive partnership that must be maintained and strengthened, whatever the leadership team that will be elected or re-elected at the head of COST.

"We need to make sure our national sport radiates again and again in sporting nations concert."

Chad made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 1964 and has appeared at every Games since then apart from Montreal 1976 and Moscow 1980, which it boycotted.