Scott Goodman is set to end his 11-year tenure as high-performance director of Athletics New Zealand (NZ), with lead throws coach Dale Stevenson due to follow him through the exit door.

The governing body announced the departures, citing "family reasons".

The duo are expected to head back to Australia, with Goodman poised to leave his position at the end of this month to take up a "new sporting role" in his native country.

Stevenson has signalled his intention to return to his homeland in March but will formally step down from his post after the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in August, Athletics NZ has confirmed.

Athletics NZ said Goodman will leave an "outstanding legacy" from his time in the country, claiming he led "significant growth" in the strength and depth of the sports and drove the full integration of Para athletics.

Since joining Athletics NZ in 2011, Goodman has overseen a successful period for the sport in New Zealand.

The nation’s athletics team collected a bunch of medals from the past two Olympics, with four achieved at Rio 2016 and two at Tokyo 2020.

There has also been success in track and field at the Paralympics Games, having registered an impressive nine-medal haul at Rio 2016 before winning seven medals at Tokyo 2020.

Double Olympic shot put champion Dame Valerie Adams worked with Dale Stevenson on her way to winning bronze at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Athletics NZ said Stevenson had played a "leading role" in the development and success of New Zealand’s throws programme since his arrival in 2014.

Stevenson is best known for his long-standing coaching relationship with double Olympic bronze medallist and three-time world champion Tom Walsh.

He also guided Dame Valerie Adams to Olympic shot put bronze at Tokyo 2020 and coached Lauren Bruce to the Oceania hammer record.

"Both Scott and Dale have made defining and lasting contributions to our high-performance culture and can be very proud of their achievements during their time with us," said Athletics NZ chief executive Pete Pfitzinger.

"They will be sorely missed.

"Scott has endured limited family time for over a decade and with COVID-19 travel implications an ongoing issue we fully support his decision to return home.

"Dale is similarly putting family first around his decision.

"We wish them both the very best and know they will continue to support Athletics NZ in the years ahead."