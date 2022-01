Marte Olsbu Røiseland of Norway made it back-to-back individual victories with success in the women’s 10 kilometres pursuit at the International Biathlon Union World Cup in Oberhof.

The Norwegian backed up her win in the 7.5km sprint on Friday (January 7) with another victory in the German resort as she completed the sprint-pursuit double to increase her lead in the overall standings.

Røiseland crossed the finish line in a time of 33min 18.8sec, beating Sweden’s Hanna Öberg who matched her rival on the range with two penalties but finished 33.4sec back.

Dzinara Alimbekava of Belarus - who also had two penalties - was 42.7 further behind Røiseland in third position.

"It was a great race today," said Røiseland.

"I just tried to focus on the targets and what I could do on the track.

"I was expecting that Hanna Sola would catch me in the first loop.

"In the start, I did not see her, so I do not know what happened. I am really satisfied with my race and I think it was almost perfect for Oberhof."

With the World Cup at the halfway point, Røiseland tops the standings on 537 points.

Öberg is second on 449, with Alimbekava third on 418.

France’s Quentin Fillon Maillet staged a superb comeback to win the men’s 12.5km pursuit as he returned to the top of the men’s overall leaderboard.

"I'm really satisfied with my race and I think it was almost perfect for Oberhof!" 🤩



An 18/20 pursuit victory in these conditions is absolutely something to be proud of, Marte! 💥🥰



Watch live on https://t.co/bk5aBBso9Q and follow along on the IBU App! pic.twitter.com/xviwMSsALZ — BMW IBU World Cup (@IBU_WC) January 9, 2022

Fillon Maillet clawed his way back from 18th after the first prone stage to fourth after the opening standing leg to triumph in a thrilling race.

He picked up two penalties and crossed in 36:48.3 as Sweden’s Sebastian Samuelsson, with one penalty, was 9.9sec behind in second.

Norway’s Tarjei Bø, who received two penalties, was 15.6 back in third after outsprinting teammate Sturla Holm Lægreid.

"I feel good," said Fillon Maillet.

"You know it’s a very, very hard race.

"With two misses in the first shooting,

"I never expected to come back for the win.

"I gave my best again and again.

"The snow was very slow and the shooting was not easy so it was a hard day for biathlon.

"I am so happy to win today."

The Frenchman is now the World Cup leader with 461 points, replacing compatriot Émilien Jacquelin who sits second on 449, while Samuelsson is third on 425.

The Biathlon World Cup is set to remain in Germany with Ruhpolding scheduled to play host to the next leg from January 12 to 16.