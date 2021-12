Öberg wins second gold in two days in mass start at Annecy Biathlon World Cup

Swedish star Elvira Öberg built on her first victory on the circuit yesterday with another gold medal, this time in the women's mass start, on the final day of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Annecy Le Grand-Bornand.

Öberg, who won her first World Cup gold in the pursuit yesterday, showed her form was strong in the 12.5-kilometre race today, finishing in a time of 35min 21.7sec.

She crossed the line 10.7sec in front of Julia Simon of France, whose late penalty laps dropped her behind the 22-year-old, but had enough for the silver in front of Kristina Reztsova of Russia, just over a second back in third.

Dorothea Wierer of Italy and Jessica Jislová of the Czech Republic completed the top five, narrowly missing the bronze by just over a second.

Jislová was also the only biathlete to keep a perfect shooting record.

Norwegian World Cup leader Marte Olsbu Røiseland was in sixth.

Émilien Jacquelin goes top of the men's World Cup standings ©Getty Images

Émilien Jacquelin gave France the win in the men's 15km mass start race, finishing 3.5sec in front of compatriot and yesterday's victor Quentin Fillon Maillet.

Tarjei Bø of Norway, who took the bronze, was a further 10sec behind.

Felix Leitner of Austria was fourth with a clean shooting record and Norway's Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen finished fifth.

Jacquelin's victory puts him top of a very tight men's overall standings, making him the seventh unique leader so far after four legs.

He is two points in front of Fillon Maillet and 24 in front of Christiansen.