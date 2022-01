Olympic champion Galmarini ruled out of Snowboard World Cup events by COVID-19

Olympic snowboard champion Nevin Galmarini will miss at least two World Cup legs after testing positive for COVID-19.

Swiss-Ski confirmed that the 35-year-old will miss International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup competitions in Scuol and Bad Gastein following the diagnosis.

Scuol in Switzerland is due to host the next parallel giant slalom event on Saturday (January 8), while a parallel slalom contest is scheduled for the Austrian venue on January 11.

Galmarini is the reigning Olympic parallel giant slalom champion.

The Swiss also won a silver medal at Sochi 2014 and was a World Championship bronze medallist in the discipline in 2017.



"It hurts me incredibly and of course the mandatory break comes at the wrong time," Galmarini said.

It is hoped that Galmarini can return to World Cup action in Simonhöhe in Austria on January 14.

He has three World Cup wins on his record, the last coming at Bansko in Bulgaria in in the 2017-2018 season, when Galmarini claimed the crystal globe.