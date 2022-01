A first-ever mixed team event headlines the return of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Combined World Cup in Val di Fiemme.

Two women and two men per national team will compete in the mixed team event at the Italian venue.

Each will jump once on the normal hill.

A cross-country relay race over 15 kilometres is then scheduled.

Each man will ski two 2.5km laps, so 5km in total, while it will be a single 2.5km loop for the women.

Norway will begin as favourites, thanks to strong showings in both the women's and men's World Cup seasons so far.

Jarl Magnus Riiber has won seven of the eight men's events so far this World Cup season, and he helped Norway win the sole men's team contest to date.

Jarl Magnus Riiber has been dominant in men's Nordic Combined competition this season ©Getty Images

Compatriot Gyda Westvold Hansen has won all five women's World Cup events so far this season.

The top three in the women's standings are all Norwegian, with Hansen's closest rivals Ida Marie Hagen and Marte Leinan Lund.

Action begins tomorrow with the men's and women's provisional competition rounds, before the mixed team event takes centre stage on Friday (January 7).

Men's and women's World Cups are then scheduled on Saturday (January 8), with a lone men's contest due the following day.

This is just the second FIS Nordic Combined World Cup season to feature women's competition.

There was no Nordic Combined mixed team competition at last year's Nordic World Ski Championships, and the only men's Nordic Combined events are on the Olympic programme for Beijing 2022.