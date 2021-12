Riiber reigns supreme in Ramsau with yet another Nordic Combined World Cup win

Jarl Magnus Riiber won a fifth event in a row as his dominance of the Nordic Combined World Cup continued - as he secured victory by almost half a minute in Ramsau today.

Riiber built a commanding lead with a huge jump at the Austrian venue, clearing 102.0 metres for a score of 140.2 points.

That jump was five metres more than anybody else could manage and earned 12 more points than the next-best scores.

Julian Schmid from Germany and Norwegian Simen Tiller, who scored 128.2 to share second place, started the cross-country leg 48 seconds behind Riiber.

With such a commanding lead it was always unlikely that Riiber would be caught, and so it transpired.

Riiber crossed the line 28 seconds ahead of Vinzenz Geiger, the eventual runner-up.

A huge jump set Jarl Magnus Riiber on his way to victory ©Getty Images

Finland's Ilkka Herola was third, as he beat home hope Johannes Lamparter by 0.01sec.

Germany's Terence Weber, the only other man to win a Nordic Combined World Cup event this season, completed the top five.

Riiber has won six of the seven competitions so far this season.

The only event he did not win was one where he did not start.

Another Gundersen on the normal hill and over a 10-kilometre cross-country course is scheduled on the Austrian resort tomorrow.