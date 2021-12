Rampant Riiber goes second on all-time Nordic Combined World Cup wins list

Jarl Magnus Riiber's remarkable winning run continued in Ramsau as he moved into second place on the all-time Nordic Combined World Cup wins list.

Riiber's sixth consecutive victory is his 43rd in total, tying Eric Frenzel's mark.

Frenzel, the 33-year-old German who has won three Olympic gold medals and five crystal globes, was third today.

Only Finn Hannu Manninen, with 48 wins, is ahead of Riiber now.

As has been his modus operandi of late, Riiber built up a big lead in the ski jumping.

Riiber scored 134.5 points from a jump of 92.5 metres on the normal hill, earning a 21sec headstart for the 10-kilometre cross-country race.

Frenzel started 39sec behind, with fellow German Vinzenz Geiger conceding 43 to Riiber.

Jarl Magnus Riiber has won all but one World Cup contest this season ©Getty Images

While Geiger was able to move up to second place, he could not catch Riiber, whose winning margin was 15.3sec.

Riiber has won seven of the eight World Cup competitions so far this season.

The only event he did not win was one he did not start.

Riiber's overall World Cup lead is now 280 points - equivalent to two event victories and a second-place finish.

With 14 more World Cup competitions scheduled this season, Riiber could have caught Manninen by the end of the campaign.

Frenzel has not won an individual World Cup since January 2018.