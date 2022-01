Georgia's first teqball event aimed exclusively at women has taken place in the capital Tbilisi.

Players from women's football teams Gori United and Kvartali FC took part in the event.

Eight doubles teams competed, with Kvartali duo Elene Chikovani and Lizi Kankia emerging victorious.

The Georgian Teqball Federation (GTF) organised the competition, with support from sponsors including Natakhtari Lemonade, which signed up as a GTF partner in December.



Another partner, cosmetics supplier Beauty and the Box, saw that all players received a prize.

Women's singles and doubles competition appeared at the Teqball World Championships for the first time in 2021.

Hungary's Anna Izsák won the singles title, while Brazilians Rafaella Fontes and Natalia Guitler were crowned doubles champions.