International Federation of Teqball (FITEQ) general secretary Marius Vizer Jr insists organisation is committed to creating "equal opportunity" regardless of gender - as evidenced by two women's categories being added for the 2021 Teqball World Championships in Gliwice.

Speaking here today at the Gliwice Arena in Poland, Vizer said the new events would help to increase the number of women playing teqball around the world.

"The introduction of women's singles and doubles categories this year follows the rapid rise of female participation in elite events and our commitment to providing equal opportunity for all," he said.

It is a step towards gender equality from a governing body which is aiming to be included at future Olympic Games, with Los Angeles 2028 in its sights.

The Olympic Charter outlines the need for gender equality at the Games, with an aim to have a 50 per cent split between male and female athletes at Paris 2024.

Vizer also noted that there has been a rise in teqball participation, despite issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As has been the case for many sports, this year has been challenging for the global teqball family, but we have continued to make great strides as a sport," the general secretary added.

"We have grown rapidly by all metrics - the number of National Federations is now 127, the number of clubs is over 3,000 and of course on social media, where we are one of the most-followed sports globally.

"But most importantly, the number of athletes has risen dramatically, and we have more and more teqball players competing internationally each month.

"This week is about celebrating them and what they have achieved.

"Ultimately our goal at FITEQ is to support their dreams and we are thrilled world champions will be crowned in five categories this week."

There are more than 100 athletes from 32 nations competing at the World Championships, which start tomorrow and end on Saturday (December 11).

It is to be the fourth edition of the Teqball World Championships.