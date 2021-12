Brazil's Rafaella Gomes Fontes and Natalia Guitler staged an upset to win the inaugural women's doubles gold medal here at the Teqball World Championships, beating the top seeds Carolyn Greco and Margi Osmundson in a three-set thriller.

Guitler won the mixed doubles event two years ago with Marcos Vieira da Silva, but her partnership with Gomes Fontes was unranked going into this tournament.

However, they finished it as world champions after a dramatic final at the Gliwice Arena.

It was a sweet victory for Guitler after her hopes of a women's singles medal were hampered by injury problems in the match for third against Greco yesterday.

The Brazilian pair beat the third seeds Hungary's Anna Izsák and Lea Vasas in the semi-finals in straight sets, before triumphing against the American pair to win gold.

Gomes Fontes and Guitler cruised to the first set 12-3, but it was the top seeds in control of the second, which they took 12-6.

The final went to a deciding third set, and the Brazilian pair held their nerve to win it 12-9.

The first medal of the day went to Kinga Barabasi and Katalin Dako, who edged a close match for bronze against Hungary's Izsák and Vasas.

The teams were seeded fourth and third respectively, but it was the Romanians who came out on top, triumphing 12-10, 11-12, 12-7.

Hungary's Csaba Bányik, centre, won a mixed doubles gold and men's doubles bronze on the final day of competition at the Teqball World Championships ©FITEQ

Hungary's top seeds Csaba Bányik and Zsanett Janicsek came out on top in the mixed doubles, avenging a defeat in the final on home turf in Budapest two years ago.

Janicsek told insidethegames earlier in the week they were relishing the "sweet pressure" of the tag as one of the favourites, and they showed it on the main table.

A spirited effort from Brazil's Leonardo Lindoso De Almeida and Vania Moraes Da Cruz was not enough as Bányik and Janicsek triumphed 12-10, 12-19.

Romania's Apor Györgydeák and Tünde Miklos won in three sets to take mixed doubles bronze, beating the United States' Luka Pilic and Osmundson 12-10, 11-12, 12-7.

The World Championships drew to a close with Bogdan Marojevic and Nikola Mitro winning a doubles title for the second time.

They triumphed representing Montenegro in 2018, and clinched the men's doubles gold for Serbia in Gliwice with a win in three sets against Györgydeák and Szabolcs Ilyés of Romania.

Marojevic and Mitro were seeded fifth, but beat the top-ranked pair and defending doubles champions Bányik and Ádám Blázsovics from Hungary 12-4, 8-12, 12-9 in an extraordinary and at times controversial semi-final.

On the main stage, they took the first set 12-7, before third seeds Györgydeák and Ilyés pegged them back with a 12-9 second set victory.

That took the match to a decider and delivered a masterclass of a performance to win 12-3, earning them victory.

Bányik and Blázsovics recovered from their semi-final defeat to defeat Brazil's Rodrigo Bento Medeiros and Mattheus Ferraz 12-9, 12-10 for bronze.