Finnish siblings Iivo and Kerttu Niskanen claimed men's and women's victories on the second day of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup in Lenzerheide in Switzerland.

Signing off on the first leg of the Tour de Ski, the family were given an early New Year gift in the classic races.

Iivo Niskanen won the men's 15-kilometre classic race in a time of 34min 51.7sec, finishing 19.3sec in front of Russian Alexander Bolshunov to win his first race and podium of the 2021-2022 season.

It was Pål Golberg's first podium of the season, with the Norwegian another six seconds back.

His compatriot and yesterday's winner Johannes Høsflot Klæbo - a two-time overall World Cup champion - finished nine seconds behind his team mate in fourth and marginally in front of fifth-placed Ivan Yakimushkin of Russia.

Klæbo is also the World Cup leader.

Italian Francesco de Fabiani, Russia's Denis Spitsov; and the Norwegian trio of Erik Valnes, Martin Loewstroem Nyenget and Didrik Toenseth completed the top 10.

Second victory for 🇫🇮 and second victory for a Niskanen today

Congratulations for a fantastic 15km in Classic style today at the second stage of #tourdeski in 🇨🇭

Kerttu Niskanen earlier won by a similar margin in the women's 10km race, finishing in 27:04.0.

She was 18.2 seconds in front of Ebba Andersson of Sweden and Russian Natalia Nepryaeva took bronze 30.5 seconds adrift of the victor.

It was Kerttu Niskanen's third World Cup victory of her career.

All three skiers made the podium for the first time this season.

Krista Pärmäkoski of Finland was fourth, followed by a train of athletes led by Frida Karlsson of Sweden.

Teresa Stadlober of Austria and Russians Yulia Stupak and Tatiana Sorina were close behind, and Johanna Matintalo of Finland and Anne Kjersti Kalvaa of Norway completed the top 10.