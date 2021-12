Two-time Olympic cross-country skiing champion Ingvild Flugstad Østberg has admitted her "dreams are shattered" after being denied a place in Norway’s team for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic over health issues.

Østberg claimed sprint silver and team sprint gold at Sochi 2014 before winning gold in the 4x5 kilometres relay at Pyeongchang 2018.

But the 31-year-old has been ruled out of Beijing 2022 by the Norwegian Ski Federation (NSF) following a health assessment.

As well as missing the Winter Olympics, the NSF’s ruling means Østberg will not be able to participate in the upcoming Tour de Ski, scheduled to run from tomorrow until January 4 as part of the International Ski Federation (FIS) Cross-Country World Cup season.

"Ingvild's health situation is unfortunately not good enough to compete in the tour," said Øystein Andersen, medical officer for the NSF, as reported by VG.

"The planned follow-up after the first races shows that her health situation cannot stand the race programme.

"Ingvild must therefore once again take a longer break from competitions, which means that the Olympics unfortunately come too soon."

Østberg, who won the overall FIS Cross-Country World Cup title for 2018-2019, missed a series of races in the 2019-2020 season and had to sit out the entire 2020-2021 campaign after failing to meet the NSF's health requirements.

Østberg's health issues are believed to concern the balance of diet and exercise, while she has previously missed races because of bone fractures.

Three-time Olympic medallist Ingvild Flugstad Østberg returned to World Cup action last month after struggling to meet the NSF's health criteria ©Getty Images

She returned to competitive action at the World Cup opener in Ruka in Finland last month before featuring in further races, but it was not enough to keep her place in the Norwegian team.

"This was an incredibly tough message to get," said Østberg.

"I have put in an extremely large amount of work, done my best, felt good and enjoyed participating in cross-country skiing again.

"Dreams are shattered, but I can do nothing but look ahead."

National team coach Ole Morten Iversen added: "A plan was made, which was followed.

"Unfortunately that did not hold.

"Getting started again was the only opportunity she had to think about the Olympics.

"It was a good plan, which we did not succeed with.

"Everyone who knows Ingvild understands that this is very tough for her.

"It was not the Christmas she had hoped for."