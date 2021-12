Van Gerwen withdraws from PDC World Darts Championship due to COVID-19

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen has withdrawn from the World Darts Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Van Gerwen had been scheduled to face England's Chris Dobey for a place in the fourth round tonight.

He is the latest player to be forced out of the Professional Darts Corporation event after contracting COVID-19.

The other two - Vincent van der Voort and Raymond van Barneveld - are also from The Netherlands.

Dobey receives a bye into the next round following Van Gerwen's withdrawal.

In the afternoon session, England's Mervyn King whitewashed Steve Lennon of Ireland to reach the last 16.

King, a two-time world champion on the British Darts Organisation circuit, punished Lennon for his mistakes in a 4-0 thrashing at Alexandra Palace.

Australian Raymond Smith awaits for King in the fourth round.

"He missed a lot of doubles," said King.

"I gave him a lot of chances and he didn't take them.

"Then I took my chances.

"It was not a fantastic game but I was just a little bit more on it than he was.

"If I play the way I want to play, I will have a lot of fun up there."

Ryan Searle of England is also through after a comeback victory over Danny Noppert of The Netherlands.

Searle trailed 2-0 but roared back by winning six straight legs on his way to a 4-2 victory.

Dutch debutant Martijn Kleermaker continued his fairytale start to the tournament as he progressed thanks to a narrow 4-3 triumph in his clash with England's Joe Cullen.

