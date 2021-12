Van der Voort out of World Darts Championship following COVID-19 positive

Vincent van der Voort has been forced to withdraw from the Professional Darts Corporation World Darts Championship after testing positive for COVID-19.

Van der Voort's removal from the event at London's Alexandra Palace means three-time semi-finalists James Wade of England gets a bye into round four.

The Dutchman is the second player to test positive after playing at the World Darts Championship, joining compatriot Raymond van Barneveld.

Van Barneveld was knocked out by a fellow former champion, England's Rob Cross, before testing positive.

The World Darts Championship resumed today from its Christmas break.

Wishing Vincent a speedy recovery! #WorldDartsChampionships — James Wade (@JamesWade180) December 27, 2021

England's Michael Smith beat Irishman William O'Connor 4-2 with a three-dart average of 97.42.

Australia's Raymond Smith also advanced, defeating the German Florian Hempel 4-1.

It was Dutchman Dirk van Duijvenbode who won the best match of the early session, however, coming from three sets down to knock out England's Ross Smith.

