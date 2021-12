Italy's Dominik Paris clinched a record sixth Alpine Ski World Cup downhill victory on the Bormio course in the first of three speed races due to be held on the Stelvio piste this week.

Paris clocked a time of 1min 54.63sec to earn a seventh World Cup win at his home venue, which is due to host men's Alpine events at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Overall World Cup leader Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was second, 0.24sec down, as he claimed the first downhill podium finish of his career.

Switzerland's Niels Hintermann was third, 0.80 slower than the triumphant Paris.

Defending downhill champion Beat Feuz of Switzerland did not finish after crashing out but was unhurt in the incident.

Victory saw Paris, the 2019 world super-G champion, move up three places on the overall leaderboard.

The 32-year-old Italian is in seventh place on 227 points.

Runaway leader Odermatt remains in top spot on 713 points, 286 clear of Austria's Mattias Mayer, one of the pre-race favourites who could only manage 12th today.

The World Cup in Bormio is scheduled to continue with the first of two super-G events tomorrow.