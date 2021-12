Henrik Kristoffersen went from seventh to first with an excellent second run to win the giant slalom race in Alta Badia, where Marco Odermatt extended his overall Alpine Ski World Cup lead.

The Norwegian completed the course in 1min 12.22sec first time around at the Italian venue, and then produced a 1:12.82 second-round run to move into a lead he would not relinquish.

Mathieu Faivre of France led at the halfway stage, clocking an event-best 1:11:65, but a sloppy second effort saw him fall all the way to 16th.

Switzerland's Odermatt was only 0.02sec behind Faivre at the interval, and staying in second place, ultimately 0.31 off Kristoffersen's combined time.

Manuel Feller was third in run one and like Odermatt maintained his position to record a second podium finish of the season.

Fellow Austrian Patrick Feurstein was fourth in a breakthrough result - his maiden top-10 finish on the World Cup circuit - thanks to the fastest run of the second act.

Skiing with power, speed and emotion, take a look at how @H_Kristoffersen wins the first GS at the @SWCAltaBadia🤩#fisalpine pic.twitter.com/NXl4KDrAPr — FIS Alpine (@fisalpine) December 19, 2021

The host nation's Luca De Aliprandini completed the top five.

The victory is Kristoffersen's first of the season and fifth career win in giant slalom, the discipline in which he won an Olympic silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018 and the world title in Åre in 2019.

He is only the second Norwegian man to win five World Cup giant slalom contests.

Odermatt now has 533 World Cup points to lead the overall standings by 128 points, and is 117 ahead of second-placed Kristoffersen in the giant slalom standings.

Another giant slalom competition is scheduled tomorrow.