Odermatt carries healthy overall lead into Alpine Ski World Cup speed races in Bormio

Matthias Mayer would appear the skier to beat and has an ideal opportunity to close the gap to Marco Odermatt in the men's Alpine Ski World Cup overall standings, with three speed events scheduled in Bormio.

The competitive action begins tomorrow with a downhill contest, followed by back-to-back super-G races.

Austria's Mayer leads the season standings in both disciplines, and they have brought all four of his podium finishes.

Odermatt has two top-two finishes in super-G races this season, however, and is no slouch in speed events.

The Swiss skier has 633 points in the overall standings, leading second-placed Mayer by 228.

Marco Odermatt has won four World Cup races already this season ©Getty Images

Mayer's compatriot Vincent Kriechmayr is the reigning world champion in both downhill and super-G, but still waiting for his first World Cup win of the season.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is another skier to be aware of, and will lead a depleted Norwegian charge.

Dominik Paris is likely to be Italy's best hope of a victory on home snow, although it was instead Matteo Marsaglia who was fastest in the first training run.

The three races in Bormio are the final men's Alpine Ski World Cup events of 2021.