Aleksander Aamodt Kilde beat out Austrian pair Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr to win a third consecutive Alpine Ski World Cup race held in Val Gardena.

The Norwegian completed the super-G course in 1min 25.91sec to claim victory, 0.22sec ahead of Olympic super-G champion Mayer.

Kriechmayr, the reigning super-G world champion, was 0.27 behind Kilde in third place.

Kilde won two World Cup races in Val Gardena last season, and is the first skier since Austrian great Franz Klammer in 1975 and 1976 to win three World Cup contests in a row at the Italian resort.

It is Kilde's ninth World Cup win, third of the season and fourth career triumph in Val Gardena.

Olympic champion Matthias Mayer finished second ©Getty Images

Swiss duo Beat Feuz and Stefan Rogentin completed the top five, with Dominik Paris the best-placed Italian skier in sixth.

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader, was down in 19th.

A downhill race is scheduled tomorrow and the podium could well look similar.

Kilde and Mayer won the two previous downhill races this season, while Kriechmayr is the discipline's current world champion.