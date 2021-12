Shiffrin to miss Alpine Ski World Cup races in Lienz with COVID-19

Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tomorrow's Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom race in Lienz.

The American announced the news on social media, telling fans she was "doing well" while "following protocol and isolating".

Shiffrin will also miss Wednesday's (December 29) slalom contest at the Austrian resort.

After that there is not another race until January 4, potentially allowing the reigning Olympic giant slalom champion to return at that juncture.

Shiffrin is the latest Alpine star to test positive for the virus, and the patient with the highest profile.

Switzerland's super-G and giant slalom world champion Lara Gut-Behrami, Austria's Katharina Liensberger and New Zealand's Alice Robinson have all tested positive this month, leading them to miss World Cup events.

Swiss-Ski has said Gut-Behrami's participation in Lienz is still to be determined, having missed the last four races.

Shiffrin, who will definitely not be racing, has a 115-point lead at the top of the season standings.

👋, I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YxZnwWP6f1 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 27, 2021

The 26-year-old finished first and second in back-to-back giant slalom races in Courchevel last week.

Spectators will not be allowed in Lienz because of the coronavirus crisis.

Shiffrin's absence will offer Petra Vlhová, the defending World Cup champion, an opportunity to close the gap.

The Slovakian has not won a race since the World Cup circuit left Levi on November 21, but produced two top-five finishes in Courchevel.

Vlhová is third in this season's overall standings but 315 points adrift of Shiffrin.