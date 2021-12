Japan topped the medal table at the Asian Karate Championships, clinching eight golds on the final day of senior competition at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports in Almaty.

Olympic champion Ryo Kiyuna added a fifth individual continental title to his successes this year as he beat Ahmad Zigi Zaresta Yuda of Indonesia to win the men’s kata, with Abolfazl Shahrjerdi of Iran and Kuwait’s Mohammad Al-Mosawi taking bronze.

Along with Arata Kinjo and Takuya Uemura, he then helped Japan win gold in the men’s team kata, overcoming Iran’s Milad Farazmehr, Abolfazl Shahrjerdi and Ali Zand.

Indonesia and Kuwait both earned bronze medals.

It was also a double for Japan in the women’s kata, with Hikaru Ono defeating Indonesian Krisda Putri Aprilia in the individual final.

Grace Lau Mo Sheung of Hong Kong matched her bronze medal achieved at Tokyo 2020, with the Philippines’ Sakura Alforte also on the podium.

Saori Ishibashi, Sae Taira and Misaki Yabumoto earned team gold against Indonesia’s Emilia Sri Hanandyta, Anugerah Nurul Lucky, Dian Monika Nababan, while Iran and Hong Kong placed joint third.

In the kumite competitions, Soichiro Nakano was Japan’s first winner of the day in the men’s under-67 kilograms as he won the final 7-1 against Saudi Arabia’s Fahad Al-Khathami.

Olympic silver medallist Tareg Hamedi clinched gold for Saudi Arabia in the men's over-84kg kumite event in Almaty ©Getty Images

The men’s under-75kg weight division was won by Yusei Sakiyama of Japan at the expense of Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Al-Zahrani, while his compatriots Kayo Someya and Yuzuki Sawae won the women’s under-68kg against Iranian Mobina Heidari and the women’s over-68kg against Kazakhstan’s Olympic bronze medallist Sofya Berultseva respectively.

Hosts Kazakhstan were the next best performers, winning three gold medals including the men’s team kumite against Iran, with Saudi Arabia and Jordan collecting bronze.

Andrey Aktauov won his fifth Asian Championships title in the men’s under-55kg kumite against Saudi Arabia’s Yasir Bargi, and there was success for Moldir Zhangbyrbay in the women’s under-50kg against Junna Tsukii of the Philippines.

The women’s team kumite title went to Vietnam, who beat the United Arab Emirates in the final, with Japan and Kazakhstan both having to settle for bronze.

Hoàng Thị Mỹ Tâm was an individual winner for Vietnam in the women’s under-55kg against Chinese Taipei’s Ku Tsui-ping.

Four other countries earned a gold medal in Almaty.

Olympic silver medallist Tareg Hamedi was victorious for Saudi Arabia against Iran’s Saleh Abazari in the men's over-84kg.

Abazari’s compatriot Zabihollah Poursheib collected his country’s only gold medal in the men’s under-84kg against Japan’s Rikito Shimada, while Sarah Al-Ameri of the United Arab Emirates beat Jamie Lim of the Philippines to take women’s under-61kg gold.

Abdallah Hammad of Jordan was the competition’s other winner, triumphing against Iran’s Ali Meskini in the men’s under-60kg.