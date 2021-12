Espinós hails historic year for karate prior to Asian Senior Championships in Almaty

Senior competition is set to begin tomorrow at the Asian Karate Championships, which are being held at the Baluan Sholak Palace of Culture and Sports in Almaty.

The Asian Karate Federation (AKF) has held its Congress prior to the Senior Championships - its first in-person meeting for more than two years because of the pandemic.

There were reports covering several different areas of the AKF, while the World Karate Federation's (WKF) Spanish President Antonio Espinós delivered a speech that emphasised the sport's debut at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"This year we showcased all the greatness of our sport and the many values of karate at the Olympic Games," Espinós said.

"We will continue fighting to make sure that karate takes its well-deserved spot in the Olympic programme.

"To achieve this goal, the cooperation of all the members of the karate family is essential.

"We must continue working as united as we are now.

"We must continue demonstrating how honourable, courageous and globally appealing the sport of karate is."

Espinós attended an AKF Executive Committee meeting in Almaty, chaired by the AKF President Major General Nasser Alrazooqi of the United Arab Emirates.

World Karate Federation President Antonio Espinós, left, said at the Asian Karate Federation's Congress that Tokyo 2020 "showcased all the greatness of our sport" ©Getty Images

The WKF President praised the Continental Federation's work, commenting: "The Asian Karate Federation has always been a model in ensuring that the presence of our sport in the continent is effectively established.

"I am pleased to attest that karate continues to be one of the most engaging and popular sports in Asia because of the work of the AKF with Major General Nasser Alrazooqi at the helms."

Senior competition begins with the men's and women's kata pools tomorrow.

Japan's Ryo Kiyuna is the star name in the men's event - he triumphed at Tokyo 2020 and has won golds in 15 consecutive international events.

Grace Lau Mo-sheung won bronze for Hong Kong in the women's kata in the Japanese capital.

The men's and women's team kata begin on Tuesday (December 21), with the finals scheduled for the last day of competition on Wednesday (December 22).

Individual kumite competitions for men and women also start on Tuesday.

For male competitors, these range across six weight divisions from under-55 kilograms to over-84kg, and for female athletes across five categories from under-50kg to over-68kg.

Bronze-medal matches are scheduled for tomorrow, with finals taking place on Wednesday.

The men's and women's team kumite events also begin tomorrow, with the goal-medal matches rounding off the Championships.

Sofya Berultseva won bronze in the women's over-61kg kumite at Tokyo 2020 and is one of Kazakhstan's 53 representatives at the Asian Karate Championships ©Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's Tareg Hamedi is one of the headline names as the defending men's over-84kg Asian champion and Tokyo 2020 over-75kg silver medallist.

Women's over-61kg Olympic bronze medallist Sofya Berultseva will have hopes of success for hosts Kazakhstan, with Jordan's Abdel Rahman Almasatfa another of the athletes who finished on the podium at Tokyo 2020 - third in the men's under-67kg - to feature.

Four-time men's under-55kg Asian champion Andrey Aktauov, Nurkanat Azhikanov in the men's under-75kg and women's under-50kg competitors Sofya Berultseva - an Olympic bronze medallist Moldir Zhangbyrbay - and Moldir Zhangbyrbay are also among the leading representatives for the hosts.

After Iran's 59 competitors, Kazakhstan has the largest delegation with 53.

More than 400 athletes from 23 countries are taking part in the Championships.

Last year's event was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was originally due to be held in Kuwait this year before being moved.

The Senior Championships are being held alongside the cadet, junior and under-21 competitions, which all began yesterday, with medals already decided in the first of those age divisions.

The junior competitions will conclude today, and the under-21s tomorrow.