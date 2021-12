Eurovision Sport has extended its ongoing agreement with L'Equipe, allowing the French broadcaster media rights for the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup circuit and World Championships until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

This extension covers another four seasons, starting from 2022 to 2023.

It is the third agreement between L'Équipe and Eurovision Sport on behalf of the IBU, with this partnership dating back to the 2015-2016 campaign.

L'Équipe is the exclusive free-to-air broadcaster of IBU events in France.

"Biathlon and the L'Équipe channel owe each other a lot, they have grown up with each other since 2015," said Jérôme Saporito, director of L'Équipe's television division.

"The adventure continues with the renewal of the broadcasting agreement until 2026.

"I am particularly happy, for us, for biathlon, but above all for the millions of viewers who follow this drama free of charge each winter, and the athletes who animate it."

Émilien Jacquelin is one of France's best biathletes - and one of the best biathletes in the world ©Getty Images

It is to continue showing nine World Cup events a season, as well as the World Championships annually.

"We are thrilled that L’Équipe channel will show the IBU World Cups Biathlon and the World Championships until 2026," added IBU President Ollie Dahlin.

"The prolongation reflects the growing popularity of biathlon in France in recent years and the huge appetite by French fans to watch biathlon events and to gain insights around the competitions and athletes."

France has some of the best biathletes in the world, with Émilien Jacquelin and Quentin Fillon Maillet sitting first and second in the men's overall standings this season.