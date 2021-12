Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud has been appointed vice-president and a Board member of the Global Esports Federation (GEF).

Already President of the Saudi Esports Federation and Arab Esports Federation, Prince Faisal joins five other vice-presidents at the GEF.

The Saudi official will also continue to serve as the chairman of the GEF Education, Culture, Youth Commission.

Hala Ghandour, who is also a member of the GEF Education, Culture, Youth Commission, has been named as a GEF Board member, bringing female representation among the GEF leadership close to 40 per cent.

The GEF Board consists of representatives from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe and Oceania.

The GEF is one of two body's claiming to be the International Federation for esports, along with the International Esports Federation.

It was founded in December 2019, with Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent a founding partner.

"We are very proud to welcome HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud as GEF vice-president and Hala Ghandour as a GEF Board Member," said Chris Chan, President of the GEF.

Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh is staging the GEF's marquee even in 2023 ©GEF

"We have assembled a diverse global Board of strategic thinkers and leaders from esports, sports and the business community.

"We continue to evolve the organisation in response to the needs of our community and the future of our rapid growth and development around our #worldconnected.

"These appointments give us further confidence in the convening capabilities of the Global Esports Federation."

Prince Faisal said: "On this occasion, I would like to thank the Executive Committee for the trust they have put in me in me as vice-president of the Global Esports Federation and I am committed to exceeding all expectations set by the global esports community.

"I believe that this will enable us all to broaden our horizons and to go above and beyond to serve the global world of esports.

"To me, nurturing the industry has been and will always be a mission, and serving the community is a passion.

"This only makes me more compelled to do so with great partners and colleagues."