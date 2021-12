Two new special prosecutors appointed to resume criminal investigation into Infantino

The Swiss Federal Assembly has voted to accept the Judicial Commission's recommendation that Ulrich Weder and Hans Maurer are appointed as special prosecutors to continue the criminal investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino's relationship with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber.

Swiss broadcaster SRF reported that the pair received overwhelming majorities in their favour at the vote, with Weder receiving 189 of the 192 cast and Maurer 188.

Maurer would have the deciding vote in the event of a split between the special prosecutors.

The President of the Judicial Commission Andrea Caroni said last month that having two people in the role will help to ensure greater stability during the investigation, according to SRF.

Weder and Maurer are tasked with continuing the probe into Infantino's dealings with Lauber, namely alleged undocumented meetings in 2016 and 2017.

Criminal proceedings against the Swiss-Italian FIFA President, who became a member of the International Olympic Committee in January 2020, began in July 2020 in Switzerland.

Infantino has always denied any wrongdoing, and last year said the meetings were "in no way secret and most certainly not illegal".

In December 2020, FIFA accused previous special prosecutor Stefan Keller of "extreme bias" and of releasing a "malicious and defamatory" statement against Infantino.

The Swiss Federal Assembly voted overwhelmingly to appoint Ulrich Weder and Hans Maurer as special prosecutors for the investigation into Gianni Infantino ©Getty Images

In March, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court ruled in favour of a complaint from Infantino's legal team that Keller had extended the investigation beyond his remit.

Keller had been appointed to investigate meetings with Lauber, but instead questioned an individual close to the FIFA President over Infantino's use of a private jet on a trip from Switzerland to Suriname.

In May, the court removed Keller from his position, concluding that "by attempting to look into matters that had nothing to do with his mandate and then publicly raising his own personal suspicions about them without any objective justification, Mr Keller had clearly violated the presumption of innocence and damaged the standing of the FIFA President".

Infantino was elected as FIFA President in February 2016, succeeding the disgraced Swiss official Sepp Blatter.

He was re-elected for a second term in 2019.

Infantino's Presidency has included an expansion of both FIFA World Cups - the men's from 32 to 48 teams from the 2026 edition and the women's from 24 to 32 from 2023.

FIFA's leader has also controversially proposed to double the frequency of both tournaments, and a global summit on the proposals is scheduled next week.