Stefan Keller has been removed from his position as extraordinary federal prosecutor in the investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino after a court ruled he could not "guarantee a fair process."

In March, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (FCC) ruled in favour of a complaint by Infantino’s legal team that Keller had extended an investigation into the FIFA President beyond its remit.

Keller had been appointed to look into meetings that Infantino had with former Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber but instead questioned an individual close to Infantino over the President’s use of a private jet during a trip from Suriname to Switzerland.

In its latest ruling the FCC went a step further removing Keller from his position leading the investigation concluding that "by attempting to look into matters that had nothing to do with his mandate and then publicly raising his own personal suspicions about them without any objective justification, Mr Keller had clearly violated the presumption of innocence and damaged the standing of the FIFA President."

The investigation into Infantino was supposed to focus on alleged undocumented conversations between the FIFA President and Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber ©Getty Images

As well as being removed from his position, Keller was also ordered to pay costs of CHF5,000 (£3,400/$5,470/€4,560), to cover the costs of proceedings.

In a statement, FIFA said: "As previously and consistently communicated, both FIFA and the FIFA President are fully available to cooperate with the authorities, whether that concerns meetings that the FIFA President had with the former Attorney General of Switzerland, or anything else."

Criminal proceedings were opened in July 2020 in Switzerland against Infantino over dealings between the FIFA President and Lauber.

The case centres on undocumented meetings that Lauber and Infantino are alleged to have held in 2016 and 2017.

Infantino, who has been FIFA President since 2016 and became a member of the International Olympic Committee in January has consistently denied the allegations against him.