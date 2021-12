Gyda Westvold Hansen's form shows no sign of deteriorating as the Norwegian won the provisional competition round (PCR) at the International Ski Federation (FIS) Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau.

Hansen's jump of 84.4 metres was not the longest of the day at the Austrian resort, but was into a headwind and earned 114.0 points.

That was 3.3 better off than Stefaniya Nadymova managed in second place.

Nadymova cleared 89.0 metres in the longest jump of the PCR.

Norway's Mari Leinan Lund completed the top three, on 108.5, and 17-year-old Yuna Kasai from Japan was in a tie for fourth with Slovenia's Silva Verbic on 107.7.

Stefaniya Nadymova produced the longest jump of the PCR ©Getty Images

Annalena Slamik was the best-placed Austrian athlete in sixth.

The PCR results will be used in case the ski jumping round cannot be completed.

A women's Gundersen contest is then scheduled tomorrow.

Nineteen-year-old Hansen has won all four women's events on the FIS Nordic Combined World Cup circuit so far this season.