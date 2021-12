Fans endured more disappointment today as the first International Ski Federation Nordic Combined World Cup event in two years was postponed due to strong winds.

The women's and men's provisional competition rounds were scheduled to take place on the Tehvandi HS97 in Otepää.

The women's event, due for 11am, was written off before it even began, while eight male athletes began competition at 11:45am.

No jumping today 😢 Due to difficult wind conditions the PCR of men and women in Otepää had to be cancelled! The schedule for tomorrow stays the same. #fisnoco #nordiccombined pic.twitter.com/h0744LiM8k — FIS Nordic Combined (@fisnoco) December 10, 2021

However, the decision was made to postpone all events for the day after constant wind interruptions.

A meeting is set to take place at 5pm local time to decide on the possibility of staging the events later this evening.

The schedule for tomorrow's action stays the same, with the men's ski jumping competition due to start at 10:30am and the women's at 12pm.