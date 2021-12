The fourth leg of the International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup season is to take place in Le Grand-Bornand and Annecy from tomorrow, with this weekend featuring the first mass start race of the season.

It also sees a return to France for the IBU World Cup circuit, which did not hold a race in the country in a 2020-2021 season marred by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Norwegians Tarjei Bø and Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold are the defending men's and women's champions in the mass start discipline, with it being the latter's first World Cup title.

Three-time overall champion Johannes Thingnes Bø was just four points off his brother in those mass start standings last season, but he has yet to find the form that made him dominant over the last 12 months this time around.

Their compatriot Sturla Holm Lægreid and Frenchman Quentin Fillon Maillet will likely pose a threat, but it is Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson who is the overall leader after three World Cup legs.

Émilien Jacquelin of France and Vetle Sjåstad Christiansen of Norway are second and third in the standings so far after strong starts to the season.

Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold is yet to find her form from last season ©Getty Images

Tandrevold has fallen back into the pack, down in 23rd in the overall standings.

Franziska Preuß of Germany, Julia Simon of France and Norwegians Marte Olsbu Røiseland and Tiril Eckhoff followed Tandrevold in last year's mass start rankings.

Røiseland is the overall leader of the women's World Cup this season, followed by Belarusian pair Hanna Sola and Dzinara Alimbekava.

As well as mass start races, there are sprint and pursuit competitions scheduled in Le Grand-Bornand and Annecy.

Action is due to start tomorrow with a women's sprint over 7.5 kilometres.