Kuehn and Sola take first Biathlon World Cup wins in Hochfilzen

Germany's Johannes Kuehn and Hanna Sola of Belarus both recorded their first International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup victories today in Hochfilzen in Austria.

Kuehn overcome a late penalty to complete a powerful last lap for his historic victory in 26min 5sec, while Sweden’s Martin Ponsiluoma matched Kuehn’s one-penalty shooting in second place, 14.3sec behind.

Belarusian Anton Smolski made no mistakes with the rifle for a huge personal best and first-ever podium in third place, 20.5sec behind the leader in the men's 10-kilomtres race.

"It is a great feeling, everybody likes to be good," said Kuehn.

"A win is something that happened the last time a few years ago.

"A World Cup win is crazy.

"I think everybody is dreaming of winning one time.

"My last win was in an IBU Cup in 2015 or something.

"It is a good day for me, a great day!"

"I did not think so much," he said about his last lap.

"I was happy with my shooting and I tried to stay calm out of the range because it is far to the finish line.

"Last week, I had quite a bad last kilometer, so I tried to save some energy for that."

Sola went one step further than her second place at the last event in Oestersund, where she took silver, by claiming the maiden victory in 20:44.4 at the women's 7.5km event.

With two penalties, Justine Braisaz-Bouchet of France used her ski speed to secure second place, 46.8sec back.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland shot clean in third place, 50.3sec behind.

"I am so surprised that I do not really have the words right now," said Sola.

"I feel like I have to wake up and really cannot realise it.

"I just need time; but I am really, really glad."