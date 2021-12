Double world champion Sandra Näslund of Sweden continued her perfect start to the season with a second straight victory at the International Ski Federation Freestyle Ski World Cup in Val Thorens.

Näslund extended her lead at the top of the overall leaderboard by winning the big final ahead of Canadian Brittany Phelan.

Marielle Berger Sabbatel of France came through to take third place.

Näslund, seeking to win the women's overall World Cup title for the first time since the 2017-2018 season, has 200 points at the top of the leaderboard.

She already has a 75-point advantage over nearest challenger Phelan following her storming opening to the campaign.

Frenchman Terence Tchiknavorian ended his long wait for a World Cup win as he triumphed in the men's event, brought forward from tomorrow because of the weather forecast.

The 29-year-old led a one-two for the host nation in the big final as he crossed the line in front of compatriot Bastien Midol.

Florian Wilmsmann of Germany was third.

Midol is the overall leader after the first two competitions of the season on140 points, 32 clear of Tchiknavorian in second.

Athletes on the World Cup circuit will now head to Arosa in Switzerland for the next event of the campaign, scheduled to run from Monday (December 13) to Wednesday (December 15).