Japan came from a goal down to beat defending champions and hosts South Korea to capture the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy title for the second time in Donghae.

The Asian Games champions found themselves behind inside the opening minute when Kang Ji-na netted.

South Korea were chasing a record fourth title and would have been hoping to kick on after their early goal but Japan responded.

Hazuki Nagai struck to put Japan back on level terms before Kaho Tanaka scored the winner in the final quarter.

It was Japan’s first Women’s Asian Champion Trophy crown since 2013.

Japan went through the tournament without losing a game as they laid down a marker with a 1-0 win over South Korea in their group-stage opener.

Glimpses from today's Final of the Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021.

Japan vs Korea

Japan won the final by 2 - 1 pic.twitter.com/O24NsJ8iY8 — Asian Hockey Federation (@asia_hockey) December 11, 2021

This was followed by a 3-2 victory over China and a 6-0 thrashing of Thailand to book their place in the final.

Malaysia were forced to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues before India pulled out after one of their players tested positive for coronavirus.

With Malaysia and India both withdrawing, China and Thailand went head to head in the bronze-medal match after finishing third and fourth respectively.

Thailand conceded 17 goals in the group stages and were on the receiving end of another hammering against China.

China cruised to a 6-0 victory to secure their place on the podium courtesy of a hat-trick from Zou Meirong and further goals from Zhang Xinden, Zhong Jiaqi and Ma Ning.