The delayed Women’s Hockey Asian Champions Trophy in hockey is set to begin in Donghae tomorrow, although uncertainty remains over the involvement of Malaysia.

One of its players, Nurul Faezah Shafiqah Khalim, tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in South Korea, with the remainder of the Malaysian contingent forced to undergo quarantine, according to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (KHM).

The KHM said it was awaiting the results from Nurul Faezah's second test and a decision from the Asian Hockey Federation on its involvement in the tournament.

Malaysia are one of six teams scheduled to compete in the delayed competition and are due to face China in the opening match.

India are the highest-ranked team taking part as they sit ninth in the International Hockey Federation women's rankings.

They won the Asian Champions Trophy in 2016, finished as runners-up in 2018 and start their bid for success against debutants Thailand tomorrow.

India are set to face Thailand in their Women’s Asian Champions Trophy opener tomorrow ©Getty Images

Hosts and defending champions South Korea are the last to take to the field on the first day of fixtures, taking on Japan.

South Korea have won the tournament a record three times, while Japan earned gold at the Jakarta-Palembang 2018 Asian Games.

Teams will play each other once in the round-robin, with the bottom two sides reaching the fifth-place game, third and fourth competing for bronze and the top two making the final.

The ranking matches are scheduled for next Sunday (December 12).

All fixtures are due to be played at the Donghae City Sunrise Stadium.

The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy was originally scheduled for 2020 but has been postponed multiple times because of the COVID-19 pandemic.