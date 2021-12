Skiiers given quarantine exemption as Switzerland reverses COVID-19 restrictions before for Alpine Ski World Cup in St Moritz

Skiiers have been given a quarantine exemption for the upcoming International Ski Federation (FIS) Alpine Ski World Cup in St Moritz on Saturday (December 11) and Sunday.

After Switzerland updated its COVID-19 restrictions meaning those entering the country from 12 countries, including Canada - where the last FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in Lake Louise, was held - had to conduct a 10-day mandatory quarantine, the World Cup going ahead was thrown into doubt.

The FIS announced it had secured a quarantine exemption for athletes from the countries included, stating the canton of Graubünden "granted participants exceptional entry into Switzerland".

The FIS said the exemptions mean "people who are necessary for the races are permitted to travel to St. Moritz without a 10-day quarantine period."

However, the Swiss quarantine rules were since reversed, meaning the World Cup is free to go ahead without any COVID-19 international travel restrictions.

Sofia Goggia leads the downhill and super-G World Cup standings after winning three out of three in Lake Louise last weekend ©Getty Images

Announcing the decision to scrap the mandatory 10-day quarantine, Swiss Health Minister Alain Berset said it "no longer made sense to maintain quarantine for people coming from countries where this variant is circulating, because it’s also circulating here."

The World Cup remains scheduled to go ahead on December 11 and 12.

The event features back-to-back women's super-G World Cups.

Italy's Sofia Goggia won the opening super-G World Cup discipline in Lake Louise, after winning successive downhill races at the Canadian venue.

Goggia leads the super-G and downhill standings.