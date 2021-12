Bankes and Hämmerle take victories at Snowboard Cross World Cup

World champion Charlotte Bankes of Britain and overall men's title holder Alessandro Hämmerle of Austria claimed victories at the Snowboard Cross World Cup in Montafon.

Bankes secured her second win of the season in tough conditions at the Austrian venue, which nearly forced the postponement of the race.

The Briton triumphed in the big final, finishing ahead of Australian rival Belle Brockhoff.

France’s Chloe Trespeuch came third after narrowly missing out on second place.

Victory propelled Bankes to the summit of the women's overall leaderboard on 180 points.

Sochi 2014 Olympic champion and Pyeongchang 2018 bronze medallist Eva Samková, fifth in today's competition, is second on 145 points.

Meanwhile, Hämmerle, the defending overall men's champion, reigned supreme in the men's big final.

The Austrian racer crossed the line ahead of American veteran Nick Baumgartner and Germany's Umito Kirchwehm came through to take third place.

Hämmerle is the overall leader in the race for the men's crown on 200 points.

A snowboard cross team event is scheduled to be held tomorrow.