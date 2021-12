The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has announced nominees across six Paralympic Sport Awards categories, which will recognise achievements from Tokyo 2020.

Three nominees have been chosen in the best female and male categories, while three candidates could be crowned as the best team.

The best female and male debuts will also be recognised from Tokyo 2020, as well as the best official at the Games.

Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey, the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot and Spain’s Susana Rodriguez have been nominated for the best female prize.

Storey continued her successful Paralympic career at Tokyo 2020 by winning three gold medals across track and road cycling events at the Games, with the 43-year-old becoming Britain’s most decorated Paralympian by clinching a 17th gold in total.

De Groot has enjoyed a dominant year, as she became the first wheelchair tennis player to complete the Golden Slam by winning all four Grand Slam titles and earning Paralympic gold.

The Dutch star won both singles and doubles titles at Tokyo 2020 without dropping a set.

Spain’s three-time world champion Rodriguez completes the nominees after she won gold in the women’s visually impaired Para triathlon at Tokyo 2020.

Her role as a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic has also been highlighted, with Rodriguez appearing on the cover of Time in July.

Para triathlon, Para cycling and wheelchair tennis are also represented in the best male award category, with Jetze Plat and Shingo Kunieda nominated.

The best male award will be one of seven presented during the ceremony on December 16 ©IPC

Plat defended his men’s PTWC Para-triathlon title at Tokyo 2020, before the Dutchman claimed road race and time trial Para cycling gold medals in the H4 category.

Kunieda enjoyed success at his home Paralympic Games with the Japanese star becoming the first wheelchair tennis player to win three singles gold medals.

He won all five singles matches in straight sets to win gold, adding to triumphs at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug completes the list of nominees after winning men’s T54 800 metres, 1500m, 5000m and marathon gold medals.

Hug achieved world record times in the 1500m and 5000m.

Britain’s wheelchair rugby squad have been nominated for the best team honour, with their triumph delivering a first Paralympic gold medal for Britain in a team sport.

A record seventh sitting volleyball Paralympic gold as seen Iran nominated for the prize, with Morteza Mehrzadselakjani having guided their team to victory by scoring 28 points in the final against the Russian Paralympic Committee.

The United States' successful defence of the women’s sitting volleyball title saw their squad nominated for the award, with four of their players having already claimed individual recognition for their roles in the achievement.

Italy’s Ambra Sabatini has been nominated for the best female debut award after winning women’s T63 athletics gold in a world record time.

Avani Lekhara won gold and bronze in shooting events at the Games, becoming India’s first female Paralympic medallist.

Indonesia’s Leani Ratri Oktila is the third nominee for the honour, after winning two gold and one silver medal on badminton’s debut at the Paralympic Games.

BC3 boccia champion Adam Peska has been nominated for the best men’s debut award.

The Czech athlete is joined by the US' Nick Mayhugh and Britain’s Reece Dunn.

Mayhugh won three gold medals and one silver in Para athletics track events at the Games, including achieving three world records.

Three Paralympic gold medal-winning squads could secure the best team prize ©IPC

Dunn achieved similar success in the pool by winning three gold, one silver and a bronze medal, setting two world records in the process.

German doctor Anja Hirschmueller has been shortlisted for the best official prize, after providing the initial medical response and resuscitation of Belgian tennis player Joachim Gerard, after he suffered a cardiac arrest in the Paralympic Village.

Britain’s Chef de Mission Penny Briscoe was also recognised for showing leadership during a serious in-Village incident where a Japanese athlete was injured.

Briscoe was also a member of IPC’s National Paralympic Committee Expert Group for the Games, assisting with meetings and document development, including the playbooks.

Japan’s head table official for wheelchair rugby, Ayumi Nomoto, completes the list of nominees after helping with the rehabilitation of COVID-19 patients prior to the Games.

The Awards Ceremony will be held on the IPC’s YouTube Channel and Facebook page on December 16.

Andy Stevenson, host of the "A Winning Mindset" Paralympic podcast and Australian Paralympic swimming legend Ellie Cole will host the Ceremony.

The bp Courage Award will also be presented on December 16, recognising an athlete who best displayed the Paralympics.