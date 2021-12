Olympic super-G gold medallist Kjetil Jansrud of Norway has been ruled out of Beijing 2022 after he suffered a season-ending injury at an Alpine Skiing World Cup race last week.

The 36-year-old is expected to be out for up to nine months with ligament damage he sustained in a fall in the super-G event in Beaver Creek last Friday (December 3).

Jansrud, who won super-G gold at the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and the downhill title at the 2019 World Championships, will undergo surgery on the injury.

It could spell the end of the Norwegian's glittering career as he had indicated he may retire at the end of the Olympic season.

The two-time Olympic silver and bronze medallist told the Norwegian Ski Federation, however, that he plans to return after he recovers.

The 36-year-old said he plans to return to the sport once he has recovered from the injury ©Getty Images

"The season is over for me," Jansrud said.

"But I am motivated to do the job needed to come back."

Jansrud is the most decorated active men’s speed racer on the International Ski Federation World Cup circuit with 21 wins between downhill and super-G.

He won giant slalom silver at Vancouver 2010 and was second in the downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Jansrud also claimed bronze in the downhill in Sochi and in the super-G at Pyeongchang 2018.