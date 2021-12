China has strengthened the protection of intellectual property rights (IPR) for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Zhang Zhicheng, head of the protection department of China's National Intellectual Property Administration, confirmed that an action plan for IPR protection of the two events has been initiated across the country.

The plan aims to enhance the protection of Olympic symbols.

It will also allegedly protect design patents and registered trademarks of Olympic symbols in line with the country's patent and trademark laws.

Zhang claimed that the plan will help to improve the popularisation of IPR protection involving Olympic symbols and raise legal awareness of IPR among the public.

It is claimed that those who breach Beijing 2022's intellectual property rights will be "harshly punished" ©Getty Images

The strategy focuses on IPR protection in areas such as commodity production bases, logistics distribution centres and e-commerce platform headquarters as well as promoting information sharing among related authorities.

During the campaign, those who infringe patents or trademarks involving Olympic symbols will be harshly punished, Zhang said, adding that IPR-related inspections in places that produce or sell Olympic products as well as at e-commerce giants need to be intensified.

The Olympics are set to run from February 4 to 20 with the Paralympics then running from March 4 to 13.

The Chinese capital is set to become the first city to host both the Summer and Winter Olympics and Paralympics after Beijing 2008.