A quartet of captains participating at the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup in India have praised Hockey5s as they reminisce on the Youth Olympic Games.

India's Vivek Sagar Prasad, Facundo Zarate of Argentina, Gracjan Jarzynski of Poland and Malaysian Akhimullah Anuar played the shortened format in the event staged in 2018 in Buenos Aires in Argentina.

It is also set to feature at the next edition of the Youth Olympic Games in Dakar in Senegal, which was postponed to 2026.

"I have very fond memories of the Youth Olympic Games in 2018," said Sagar Prasad, as reported by Sify.

"I was quite overwhelmed when I arrived in Buenos Aires as it was my first experience at a multi-discipline event, especially as the team captain.

"It was a great learning yet very enjoyable experience playing the Hockey5s format and we ended up on the podium with the silver medal.

"It was undoubtedly one of the best tournaments of my formative years in international hockey."

Hockey5s made its Youth Olympic Games debut at Nanjing 2014 in China ©Getty Images

Hockey5s is played with five athletes per team over two halves of 10 minutes.

It is intended to create a non-stop game with a higher number of goals.

"The Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires was a fantastic experience for me and my teammates," said Jarzynski.

"It was a great opportunity to play against teams that we have not played before like India, Malaysia, or Argentina.

"Here in Bhubaneswar, we meet again -- just on a bigger pitch.

"I believe that playing Hockey5s helped me to improve my hitting technique, elimination, and defending skills."

The FIH has created a Hockey5s World Cup in the hopes of developing the sport globally, with the inaugural edition is planned for Oman in 2024.