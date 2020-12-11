The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has opened the bid process for the inaugural Men’s and Women’s Hockey5s World Cups in 2023.

The FIH Executive Board approved the establishment of the Hockey5s World Cup last year with the aim of boosting the development of hockey globally through the promotion of its five-a-side format.

Both the men’s and women’s tournaments will feature 16 teams in the inaugural edition.

Continental Hockey5s tournaments will be organised and act as qualifiers for the World Cup.

"The FIH Hockey5s World Cup will enable a number of National Associations, smaller ones in particular, to participate in a World Cup - or the qualifiers of a World Cup - while they’re currently struggling to do so with the 11-a-side format," said Thierry Weil, FIH chief executive.

“This is good for the overall growth of our sport.

“Furthermore, we strongly believe in the power of Hockey5s to welcome new players and fans in the hockey community.”

Hockey5s has featured at the past two Summer Youth Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The FIH said the bid processes are open for all National Associations, with a March 5 deadline set.

Hockey5s is played on a smaller pitch than the 11-a-side version.

The format has become increasingly popular and has featured at the last two Summer Youth Olympic Games.

The FIH said Hockey5s was a resounding success at Buenos Aires 2018.

The governing body has also opened the bidding process to host the 2023 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups, which will involve 16 men’s and women's teams in their respective events.

National Associations have until March 31 to submit bids for the FIH Junior World Cups.