Four-time Olympic gold medallist Natalie Geisenberger has suggested she could skip the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics due to her experience of COVID-19 conditions at a Games test event last month.

Geisenberger was quarantined by organisers of a Beijing 2022 test event in November, after initially being deemed to be a close contact of a passenger on a flight who tested positive for the virus.

The German luge star posted about the experience on Instagram, with concerns expressed over conditions and the food provided to athletes.

She had been prevented from leaving her room other than for training sessions during the event.

Geisenberger had said conditions improved after she had raised the issue with the International Luge Federation (FIL), having spoken to the governing body’s President Einars Fogelis.

Geisenberger told German broadcaster BR that she was considering whether to return to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

"The conditions that we experienced there speak in favour of not necessarily going back there again," Geisenberger said.

"With these experiences, definitely not for a World Cup or World Championships.

"And, I simply have to say, I’m thinking it over about the Olympics, whether I would do that to myself again.

"It would be a very, very hard step because the Olympic Games are the biggest thing for an athlete."

Natalie Geisenberger has won double gold at the past two Winter Olympics ©Getty Images

German national team coach Norbert Loch has also called for better conditions for athletes at the Games.

Geisenberger is the most decorated female Olympic luge athlete having won medals at three consecutive Games.

She claimed a bronze medal in the women’s event on debut at Vancouver 2010.

Geisenberger won gold in both the women’s and team relay events at Sochi 2014, before repeating the feat at Pyeongchang 2018.

The nine-time world champion could equal Georg Hackl as the only luge athletes to win three consecutive Olympic singles titles should she triumph at Beijing 2022.

Geisenberger has been the dominant force in women’s luge, winning eight of the past nine overall World Cup titles.

Compatriot Julia Taubitz won the 2019 to 2020 season title when Geisenberger was absent due to her pregnancy.

Geisenberger has had a challenging start to the new season, recording one podium finish in the opening four races of the campaign.

Germany is expected to name its luge squad for Beijing 2022 next month.