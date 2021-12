Fischnaller wins men's sprint using borrowed sled at Luge World Cup

Italy's Dominik Fischnaller claimed victory in a track record using a team-mate's sled in the men's sprint event at the Luge World Cup in Sochi.

Fischnaller, whose own sled failed to arrive from Beijing, clocked 34.833sec to break the track record at the Sanki Sliding Centre.

The Italian three-time world medallist and former European champion was 0.039sec quicker than Russian Roman Repilov - who was also using a borrowed sled.

Former world champion Wolfgang Kindl of Austria was 0.05sec adrift of Fischnaller in third.

Germany's Julia Taubitz enjoyed two victories today as she topped the podium in the women's singles and sprint events.

Taubitz, the world champion in both disciplines, clocked a combined 1min 39.434sec to reign supreme in the singles race.

The German was 0.368 clear of compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger, who was forced to settle for silver.

Kendija Aparjode of Latvia was third in 1:39.856.

Taubitz returned to take victory in the sprint competition in a time of 31.743.

American Summer Brichter was second, 0.021 adrift, while Dajana Eitberger of Germany was third in 31.775.

"I hadn't thought about this victory," said Taubitz.

"When the one lit up, I just thought: awesome, cool."