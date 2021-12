Tunisia and UAE advance to knockout stage of FIFA Arab Cup in Qatar

Tunisia and the United Arab Emirates sealed places in the FIFA Arab Cup knockout stage as Group B competition concluded in Qatar.

The UAE were strong favourites to advance having won their opening two group matches, while Tunisia’s hopes had been dented after a 2-0 defeat to Syria in their second tie.

Tunisia made the perfect start to their match against the UAE at the Al Thumama Stadium, with the team taking a 10th-minute lead.

Captain Youssef Msakni surged into the UAE penalty area after dribbling past several challenges, before being felled by goalkeeper Eisa Khalid.

The loose ball was seized upon by Seifeddine Jazir, with the striker tapping into an empty net.

Tunisia were unable to extend their lead despite several efforts on the UAE goal, but were able to seal a narrow 1-0 victory.

The result saw Tunisia leapfrog the UAE to top the Group B standings, with both teams advancing to the knockout stage on six points.

Syria spurned the opportunity to qualify from the group after falling to a surprise defeat to Mauritania at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Mouhamed Soueid gave Mauritania a second-half lead by heading in a corner in the 50th minute.

The advantage proved short-lived, with Mahmoud Al Baher stabbing home from close range to draw Syria level just two minutes later.

Substitute Mahmoud Al-Mawas was denied a winning goal when his curling free-kick struck the Mauritania as the match entered second half injury time.

With Syria desperately seeking a winning goal to advance to the knockout stage, Mauritania took advantage on the break.

A cross found Hemeya Tanjy at the back post in the fifth minute of added time, with the forward able to convert at the second attempt after his initial effort was denied.

The effort gave Mauritania their first win of the competition.

Having finished as the runners-up in Group B, the UAE will face tournament hosts and Group A winners Qatar in the quarter-finals.

Tunisia await the Group A runners-up.

Group A will conclude today with Qatar facing second-place Iraq, who will hope to hold on to their qualification spot.

Bahrain and Oman could still advance, with the two teams seeking their first wins of the competition.